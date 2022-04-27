SpaceX to launch NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts to International Space Station



NASA will send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning in a SpaceX rocket called “Freedom”.

The SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut mission is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:52 am ET. It should arrive at ISS at 8:15 pm ET.

The launch will be broadcast live on NASA TV.

The spacecraft will carry three NASA astronauts, including mission commander Kegel Lindgren, pilot Bob Hynes and mission expert Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency mission expert Samantha Christophoretti, NASA said.

According to NASA, the SpaceX crew is the fourth crew to fly the Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket. This is the fifth flight of SpaceX with NASA astronauts.

According to Space.com, the mission was delayed last weekend because the splashdown of another mission was delayed due to rough seas.