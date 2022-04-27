SpaceX to launch NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts to International Space Station
NASA will send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning in a SpaceX rocket called “Freedom”.
The SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut mission is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:52 am ET. It should arrive at ISS at 8:15 pm ET.
The launch will be broadcast live on NASA TV.
SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut, left, pilot Bob Hynes, mission specialist Jessica Watkins, commander Kezel Lindgren, and Italian European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Christophoretti, boarding and departing Wednesday for a trip to launch launch Wednesday at launch complex 39. April 27, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts will fly to the International Space Station. (AP Photo / John Roux) (AP Photo / John Roux)
A SpaceX Falcon rocket launches at Complex 39A on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four astronauts are scheduled to take off on a SpaceX mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning. (AP Photo / Chris O’Mera) (AP Photo / Chris O’Mera)
The spacecraft will carry three NASA astronauts, including mission commander Kegel Lindgren, pilot Bob Hynes and mission expert Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency mission expert Samantha Christophoretti, NASA said.
SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts, left, mission expert Jessica Watkins, pilot Bob Hynes, commander Kezel Lindgren and mission expert, European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Christophoreti of Italy, leave the building after a trip to Operation and Checkout Launch Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts will fly to the International Space Station on SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission. (AP Photo / John Roux) (AP Photo / John Roux)
