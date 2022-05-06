World

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts return home from ISS with successful splashdown off Florida coast

14 hours ago
SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts returned to Earth with a successful splashdown off the coast of Florida early Friday morning.

Four astronauts aboard the Dragon Capsule Endurance crashed at 12:43 a.m. Friday after a six-month mission to the International Space Station.

In this image, made from video provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule uses a parachute to land in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning, May 6, 2022. NASA's King Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Baron and the European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer have been arrested. Less than 24 hours before the International Space Station. (NASA via AP)

The three American astronauts in the capsule and a German left the ISS on Thursday after spending almost a week with their replacements. SpaceX brought their U.S. and Italian replacements last week, after completing a charter trip to the station for three merchants.

According to Space.com, the astronauts in the Dragon Capsule were with NASA Crew-3 Commander Raja Chari, pilot Thomas Marshburn and mission expert Kayla Baron, and European Space Agency mission expert Matthias Maurer.

In this photo, provided by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European space agency astronauts Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, King Chari and Kayla Baron pose for a photo during a fit check on the International Space Station, 21 in their dragon spacesuit. Harmony module in 2022.

“It was a great ride,” Chari said. To reintroduce gravity, he mentions: “Just a complaint. These water bottles are extremely heavy.”

NASA Crew-3 astronauts are expected to return to Houston on Friday morning.

During their time in space, astronauts conducted three spacewalks and conducted multiple science experiments.

In this image, made from video provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon Space Capsule explodes in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning, May 6, 2022.

The ISS is now under the control of Russian astronaut Oleg Artemiev. He is overseeing a crew including Russian astronauts Denis Matviv and Sergei Korsakov and NASA Crew-4 astronauts Kegel Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and Samantha Christophoreti of the European Space Agency.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has caused tensions between the United States and Russia, but ISS astronauts have described it as a “place of peace.” The new ISS commander, Russian astronaut Oleg Artemiev, has described his chromots as brothers and sisters.

In this image, made from video provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon Space Capsule is lifted from the water in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning, May 6, 2022. (NASA via AP)

SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has now launched 26 people into orbit in less than two years, as the company begins ferrying astronauts to NASA. Of these 26, eight were astronauts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

