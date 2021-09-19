SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 civilian crew completes 3-day mission

Now, there may be a new market for private travel in the classroom. “There’s a lot of interest,” Benji Reid, senior director of human spaceflight at SpaceX, said of flights in Crew Dragon during a telephone news conference after Splashdown. “And it’s growing a lot now.”

Orbital spaceflight is still too expensive for anyone except the richest of the wealthy, but by giving the opportunity to those who represent the larger society, Mr. Isaacman said he hopes to inspire future generations to dream big. Will go

The crew members underwent months of intensive training, as NASA astronauts learn before launching them on a SpaceX rocket.

Four astronauts appeared on the cover of Time magazine. Netflix produced a documentary series following his training, and a final episode describing his flight will air at the end of the month.

Liftoff on Wednesday evening was on time and flawless. After a few thruster burns, the capsule orbited 366 miles above Earth, the highest astronauts have gone since a mission to repair Hubble.

Then, at least for the general public, the mission went quiet for a day, with only a few bare-bones updates posted on Twitter. As a private mission and not one operated by NASA, the crew had no obligation to appear in public.