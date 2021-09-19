SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 civilian crew completes 3-day mission
After three days in orbit, a physician assistant, a community college professor, a data engineer and the billionaire who financed their trip are back on Earth, with a dramatic and successful Saturday evening landing in the Atlantic Ocean. ushered in a new era.
The mission, known as Inspiration 4, fell off the Florida coast at 7:06 p.m. Saturday. Each stage of the return turned out to be on time without any problems.
“Welcome to Earth,” Chris Young, SpaceX’s director of space operations, said to the crew as the capsule sank in the water. SpaceX, the rocket company started by Elon Musk, built the Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Inspiration 4 mission as well as the Crew Dragon capsule where the astronauts spent the last three days.
“Your mission has shown the world that space belongs to all of us and that ordinary people can make an extraordinary impact on the world around them,” Mr. Young said.
“It was the heck of a ride for us,” replied Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old billionaire who led Inspiration 4. “We’re just getting started.”
About an hour ago, the capsule, called Resilience, fired its thrusters for 15 minutes to exit orbit. The parachute deployed, slowing the Resilience to about 15 mph as it hits the water. Within an hour, all four crew members exited the spacecraft, one at a time, each beaming with enthusiasm as the recovery crew assisted them.
It was the latest achievement in a year of spaceflight milestones.
A few months ago, two celebrity billionaires — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Virgin Companies’ empire leader Richard Branson — went to the edge of space in vehicles built and operated by the companies they started, perhaps the start of wealthy space tourists. A wave is making brief trips up and down the planet.
Mr. Isaacman, who is not nearly as famous as Mr. Bezos and Mr. Branson, has now gone much further – to an altitude of 366 miles, exceeding the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope, and an orbital speed of over 17,000 mph. .
His personal spacecraft – the first to go into orbit without a professional astronaut – was also intended to illustrate what a more accessible future in space might look like. His three crewmates started out as strangers chosen to embody the positive traits of humanity: hope, prosperity, and generosity.
By the time they launched, the four astronauts were a close group: Mr. Isaacman, a high school dropout who founded Shift 4 Payments, a company that processes payments for restaurants and other businesses; Hayley Arsinaux, 29, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Center in Memphis; Sean Proctor, 51, a community college professor in Phoenix who became the first black woman to serve as a space mission pilot; and Christopher Sambrowski, 42, a data engineer who lives in western Washington.
For a brief moment, there were a record 14 people in orbit at the same time: four Inspiration4 crew members, three Chinese astronauts aboard the country’s nascent space station, and an international crew of seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Friday. With the return of Inspiration 4, the human-Earth population is reduced to just seven people on the International Space Station.
The Inspiration 4 mission was the latest victory for Mr. Musk. Crew Dragon is the same spacecraft used to carry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
Now, there may be a new market for private travel in the classroom. “There’s a lot of interest,” Benji Reid, senior director of human spaceflight at SpaceX, said of flights in Crew Dragon during a telephone news conference after Splashdown. “And it’s growing a lot now.”
Orbital spaceflight is still too expensive for anyone except the richest of the wealthy, but by giving the opportunity to those who represent the larger society, Mr. Isaacman said he hopes to inspire future generations to dream big. Will go
The crew members underwent months of intensive training, as NASA astronauts learn before launching them on a SpaceX rocket.
Four astronauts appeared on the cover of Time magazine. Netflix produced a documentary series following his training, and a final episode describing his flight will air at the end of the month.
Liftoff on Wednesday evening was on time and flawless. After a few thruster burns, the capsule orbited 366 miles above Earth, the highest astronauts have gone since a mission to repair Hubble.
Then, at least for the general public, the mission went quiet for a day, with only a few bare-bones updates posted on Twitter. As a private mission and not one operated by NASA, the crew had no obligation to appear in public.
His accounts on Twitter and Instagram, which had been busy in recent weeks as they prepared for launch, remained silent while in orbit.
Crew had video calls with patients at St. Jude’s. One of the children asked if there are cows on the moon? “I hope there will be one day,” replied Dr. Proctor.
Upon landing, Inspiration4 had raised more than $160 million, including $100 million from Mr. Isaacman for the hospital, which treats children at no cost to families and aims to discover cures for cancer and other diseases.
late saturdaySpaceX’s Mr. Musk said on Twitter that he would add a $50 million contribution, which would push the fund-raising effort to exceed its $200 million goal.
The crew members also spoke to actor Tom Cruise. An online betting app also announced that Mr Isaacman made his first bet from space.
On Friday afternoon, crew members rang a closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange brought into orbit and, later, presented a 10-minute live update on YouTube as they zoomed around the planet.
“We’re seeing the world every 90 minutes, how fast we’re traveling around it is just unbelievable,” Isaacman said during the broadcast from orbit.
Inspiration 4 mission director Todd Erickson said the crew had some sickness adjusting to space, but it was “quite similar” to the experience of professional astronauts. “This suggests that the average men and women are no more or less prone to space adaptation syndrome than NASA astronauts,” Mr. Erikson said, “which I think is going to be some amazing science that this mission brings.”
Other entertainment projects in the works include a reality TV show, appropriately titled “Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?” Which will air on Discovery Channel. The winner is to launch to the space station on a SpaceX rocket.
Following this mission, the Crew Dragon capsule used by Inspiration4 will be refurbished and used for another private mission, to be launched early next year. That mission, which is operated by Axiom Space, a Houston-based company, is to pay $55 million to a professional astronaut and three clients to travel to the space station.
