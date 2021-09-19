SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 crew returns to Earth

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule carrying four private citizens plunged into Earth’s atmosphere on Saturday night and crashed off the east coast of Florida, kicking off the company’s first all-civilian mission in space. The Inspiration 4 crew — the mission’s billionaire funder Jared Isaacman, geoscientist Sean Proctor, physician assistant Haley Arsinaux and data engineer Chris Sambroski — became the first crew to orbit Earth without a professionally trained astronaut.

“It was a riding cat”

The crew’s splashdown zone in the Atlantic Ocean was about 30 miles east of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where they launched Wednesday into space atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Beginning at approximately 7:02 PM ET, Crew Dragon deployed two sets of parachutes — an initial set of two, and a final set of four — to ease its descent toward the ocean. Splashdown happened at approximately 7:06 PM ET. SpaceX recovery teams raced to the capsule in boats to retrieve the crew.

“Thanks a lot SpaceX, it was the heck of a ride for us, and we’re just getting started,” Isaacman told SpaceX’s mission control just after splashdown.





From an on-time launch at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday to an on-time splashdown on Saturday, the Inspiration 4 mission lasted a total of 71 hours. Orbital Trek’s objectives were two-fold: to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit that provides researchers with free care for children with cancer and cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and conduct a scientific study. How passengers’ bodies react to microgravity. St. Jude said that since its launch on Wednesday, St. Jude’s has raised about $20 million, putting the total fundraiser at roughly $153 million against its $200 million goal.

With the amateur crew trapped inside, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon began its fully autonomous reentry process at approximately 6:11 a.m. ET, when it dug out its trunk and propelled itself out of orbit and toward Earth’s atmosphere. To decelerate fired a set of thrusters. A live video feed from inside the capsule showed Sambroski taking advantage of some in-flight entertainment – ​​a movie playing on an iPad tied to his knee.

The crew’s journey back to Earth appeared uneventful. They went through a nearly seven-minute communications blackout with SpaceX’s mission control in California, caused by the sheath of plasma that forms around the capsule during its turbulent atmospheric re-entry. During re-entry, the exterior of the spacecraft reached temperatures of up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit, but the crew were kept cool by their flight suits and reinforced air conditioning inside the capsule. Crew Dragon streaked across northeastern South America and zoomed toward the Cape Canaveral coast.

An initial set of two parachutes, deployed as planned, slowed the capsule from 350 mph to 100MPH. Those parachutes were removed in less than a minute to an altitude of about 1,800 feet and were replaced by a further deployment of the four main parachutes, which acted to slow the spacecraft down to about 15MPH upon splashdown.





The capsule was hoisted out of the water about half an hour after splashdown on SpaceX’s “Go Searcher” boat. After that, the recovery teams opened the door to Crew Dragon’s hatch and guided the crew one by one to a platform, with Arkinex leading the pack. Proctor was ahead, practically making his way to the stage. Sambrowski and Isaacman followed suit. Isaacman’s expulsion was high, his legs trembling slightly as he adapted to Earth’s gravity. They will all be checked out by medical personnel and sent back to land by helicopter.

The crew was in high spirits after Crew Dragon exited, Inspire 4 mission director Scott Potet told reporters during the Splashdown press conference. “They’re taking selfies, they’re having a great time, they’re eating, they’re drinking, standing and walking.”





For the crew’s three-day voyage in orbit about 363 miles high, they video chatted with St. Jude patients, rang the bell on the New York Stock Exchange, and kept in touch with friends and family. Isaacman bet $4,000 for Las Vegas that the Eagles would win the Super Bowl, and at another point, negotiated remotely with Tom Cruise. They put on a brief talent show in a livestream update on Friday—Sembroski jammed on a guitar, Proctor showed a drawing he made using a pack of metal pens, and Arsinox somersaulted in microgravity. “Healey is a winner in spinning,” said Proctor as Arsinox got into a ball and started tumbling all over the place.

The crew gathered data for a scientific study to investigate how microgravity affects the human body. During Friday’s video, Arceneaux showed off an instrument the crew was using to measure cranial pressure.

The Crew Dragon capsule, codenamed Resilience, was the same spacecraft that had sent a four-person crew of government astronauts to the International Space Station and back nearly a year earlier. Some changes were made to the capsule, in addition a glass dome was installed where the capsule’s docking door would normally be, giving passengers a 360-degree view of space while in orbit. The upper half of about three passengers could easily fit inside the dome.

“Very clean mission from start to finish”

Everything went almost without a hitch, except for a problem with the capsule’s waste management system, or toilet. It was related to “an issue with a fan that is part of the system,” but it was quickly resolved, Inspire 4 mission director Todd Erickson said during a press conference. He did not give further details about the incident. Another issue during the mission involved a temperature sensor attached to one of Crew Dragon’s thrusters, but a backup sensor kicked in and worked fine, said Benji Reid, SpaceX’s director of crew mission management. Overall, it was a “very neat mission from start to finish”.

Along with the mission’s official goals, Inspire 4 also showed that orbit travel is no longer just for government astronauts. Other missions will follow, including the first private mission to the ISS next year. Axiom Space, the company brokering that trip, has already signed up for three additional trips to the ISS on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

“Welcome to the second space age,” Ericsson said.