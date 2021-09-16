SpaceX’s latest mission will launch four people into orbit

[Follow live updates and news from SpaceX’s launch mission.]

One is a 29-year-old physician assistant living in Memphis, a cancer survivor with a metal rod in her left leg to replace bones destroyed by a tumor.

Another is a 51-year-old community college professor from Phoenix, who is just a few minutes away from achieving her dream of becoming a NASA astronaut.

The third is a data engineer living in western Washington, who was once a camp counselor who offered kids a taste of being an astronaut.

The fourth, 38, is a high school dropout who became the billionaire founder of a payment processing company. He is the one who is paying for a trip into space that has never been seen before, where there are no professional astronauts.