Spain Issued ‘Equality Stamps’ in Skin Tones. The Darker Ones Were Worth Less.

MADRID — A brand new marketing campaign by Spain’s postal service that was supposed to sentence racism has backfired and ended up offending many individuals with a collection of stamps in pores and skin tones — the lighter the shade, the extra helpful the stamp.

The “Equality Stamps” have been issued this week to coincide with the anniversary of the homicide of George Floyd, the Black man whose killing by a police officer in Minneapolis fueled outrage on American streets and led to broad requires combating racism in the US and past. The launch of the stamps additionally coincided with European Variety Month.

Moha Gerehou, the creator of a brand new e-book about racism in Spain, stated on Twitter that he understood that the postal service meant properly — however stated that it had misfired badly.

It’s “an infinite contradiction,” he wrote — “a marketing campaign that launches stamps with a special worth relying on the colour in order to indicate the equal worth of our lives. The message is an absolute catastrophe.”