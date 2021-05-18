Spain Sends Troops to African Enclave After Migrant Crossings Jump

Spain deployed troops, navy vans and helicopters in its North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday after 1000’s of individuals crossed over from Morocco, one of many largest actions of migrants reported within the space in recent times.

Greater than 8,000 migrants, together with almost 2,000 minors, arrived on the seashores of Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, largely swimming or aboard inflatable boats, in accordance to the Spanish authorities, who mentioned that Spain had already despatched again 4,000 individuals.

The sudden arrival of 1000’s of individuals in Ceuta — greater than had tried the crossing in all the remainder of the yr up to now — comes amid a deepening diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco over the hospitalization in Spain of the chief of a insurgent group that has fought for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco.

Movies broadcast on Spanish tv on Tuesday appeared to present Moroccan border guards opening fences to the Spanish enclave. Whereas Morocco has warned of “penalties” for harboring the insurgent chief, it was not instantly clear if the spike in migration was linked to the diplomatic dispute.