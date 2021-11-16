Spain’s Basque Region Restricts Gatherings as Cases Rise
Spain’s Basque region on Tuesday announced new restrictions on the rally to control its latest coronavirus wave, a few months after Spain emerged as one of the countries that has largely curbed the epidemic, especially thanks to high vaccination rates.
The virus has spread unevenly in Spain in recent weeks, and infection rates in the Basque Country and neighboring Navarre are now more than double the national average. MPs from the worst-hit region are leading a nationwide debate on whether Spain should reintroduce more sanctions to prevent a resurgence of the serious Covid-19 this winter.
The Basque regional government has said that areas with an infection rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants should suspend mass events and other gatherings, especially where food and drink were provided and where social distance could not be guaranteed. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the region’s average 14-day infection rate has risen to 180 per 100,000 inhabitants this weekend, compared to 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide on Monday, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.
The regional government said it would ask the Basque judiciary to make proof of Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for those seeking access to restaurants and nightclubs.
“We are not doing well,” Gottzone Sagardui, the regional health minister, told a news conference.
Spain’s health regulators downgraded the country’s status to “low risk” in October after a nationwide infection rate dropped from a summer peak of more than 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in late July. That improvement was credited to a largely successful vaccination campaign, and 79 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are now being given to people over the age of 70 or living in a nursing home, and the Spanish government is expected to vaccinate children under 12 soon.
At the same time, however, the country’s response to the pandemic includes patchwork of restrictions recently imposed by regional governments responsible for healthcare.
Basque regional leader Inigo Urcullu has called for vaccination in some commercial areas – such as Italy and some other countries – and called on Spain’s central government to set nationwide rules.
Valencia’s eastern region leader Zimo Puig recently said his government was considering whether a vaccination pass was required to enter some areas.
