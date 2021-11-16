Spain’s Basque Region Restricts Gatherings as Cases Rise

Spain’s Basque region on Tuesday announced new restrictions on the rally to control its latest coronavirus wave, a few months after Spain emerged as one of the countries that has largely curbed the epidemic, especially thanks to high vaccination rates.

The virus has spread unevenly in Spain in recent weeks, and infection rates in the Basque Country and neighboring Navarre are now more than double the national average. MPs from the worst-hit region are leading a nationwide debate on whether Spain should reintroduce more sanctions to prevent a resurgence of the serious Covid-19 this winter.

The Basque regional government has said that areas with an infection rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants should suspend mass events and other gatherings, especially where food and drink were provided and where social distance could not be guaranteed. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the region’s average 14-day infection rate has risen to 180 per 100,000 inhabitants this weekend, compared to 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide on Monday, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The regional government said it would ask the Basque judiciary to make proof of Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for those seeking access to restaurants and nightclubs.