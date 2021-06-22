Spanish Court Targets Chilean Bank Tied to Pinochet

While General Pinochet died under house arrest in Chile in 2006 without ever being tried, he was detained in Great Britain in 1998 on the orders of a Spanish judge, Baltasar Garzón, who then failed to convince the British government to extradite him to Madrid. Britain instead allowed him to return home due to his poor health. In 2011, a Chilean commission investigating torture, kidnappings, killings and other human rights violations during the general’s dictatorship identified more than 40,000 victims.

Banco de Chile had for years successfully argued that Chile rather than Spain had the jurisdiction to investigate its Pinochet-related operations. Corn in Chile, the courts closed a money laundering investigation in 2013 without indicting the general or anyone else. According to a study commissioned by the Chilean Supreme Court, only $ 2 million of the $ 21 million identified as General Pinochet’s personal fortune could be counted as clean money.

Eventually, in 2018, Chile’s Supreme Court ordered the return of $ 1.6 million of General Pinochet’s assets, while convicting three of his former generals for fraud related to public money. Banco de Chile has never been indicted in Chile for money laundering, but he paid Chilean authorities $ 3.1 million in 2009 for administrative irregularities related to General Pinochet’s money.

The plaintiffs hope to obtain in Spain a result at least comparable to that obtained in the United States, where the Riggs Bank agreed in 2005 to pay a fine of nearly 9 million dollars. This allowed the bank to avoid prosecution for failing to report transactions that included money transferred to General Pinochet’s bank accounts. It follows an investigation by the US Senate which also established that Banco de Chile was among the banks that helped General Pinochet gain access to the US banking market.

In its report explaining why it reopened the case, the Spanish court said Banco de Chile should set aside the $ 103 million to cover the eventual payment that victims of the Pinochet regime are asking for. But the Spanish judge in charge of the case has not yet ordered the bank to post this deposit. The amount is based on the findings of the Spanish prosecution in 2009 after investigating possible money laundering by General Pinochet.