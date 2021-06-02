Spared for Months, Vietnam Faces a Wave of New Infections

For greater than 20 years, the husband and spouse had been stalwarts of their evangelical group: pastors who based a small church in Ho Chi Minh Metropolis, Vietnam, the place they led companies and distributed meals and clothes to the needy.

Now, the couple are pariahs. They’ve been blamed by the authorities for a main coronavirus outbreak, are dealing with a prison investigation and have been held accountable on social media for a lockdown of their neighborhood and a ban on non secular companies nationwide.

The Protestant pastors, Phuong Van Tan and Vo Xuan Mortgage, who’re hospitalized with Covid-19, are accused by metropolis well being officers of permitting parishioners to wish collectively with out sporting masks, a violation of coronavirus protocols that officers say resulted in an outbreak in Could linked to greater than 200 circumstances.

Vietnam has prided itself on efficiently containing the coronavirus because the pandemic started. Because the nation’s neighbors tallied their useless and imposed nationwide lockdowns, the Vietnamese authorities stored the virus at bay by counting on strict quarantine measures, diligent contact tracing and localized lockdowns.