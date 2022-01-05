Speaker disqualified BJP MLA who joined Trinamool, said Ashish Das will appeal to the court

Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Wednesday formally disqualified ruling BJP MLA Ashish Das. Das (43), a Scheduled Caste leader, had joined the Trinamool here on October 31 last year. Assembly Speaker Chakraborty said that Das would be deprived of all facilities including salary and allowances of the MLA.

The speaker said he had received a complaint against Das from BJP chief whip Kalyani Roy. In this, he was accused of being involved in anti-party activities. The Speaker said that after considering all legal aspects, he disqualified the MLA on Wednesday. He says that the decision has been taken under the rules. There is no political animosity behind it.

On the other hand, Ashish Das said that the Speaker’s decision is unfair. He said- Speaker of the Assembly cannot disqualify me. I will consult legal experts and look for legal solution. Das was among the seven MLAs who met BJP president JP Nadda, demanding the removal of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The legislators had called Deb a dictator and unpopular.

Significantly, Mamata’s party has also suffered a setback due to the disqualification of Ashish Das. Trinamool is rapidly expanding its base in Tripura. However, Biplab Dev’s government is also doing all it can to frustrate Mamata. Sometimes Mamta’s people are stopped in the name of Corona and sometimes they are also attacked.

Recently many leaders of Mamta were stopped from coming to Tripura. His rallies were also canceled several times. A woman leader was even taken into custody by the police. He was accused of conspiring against the CM. They were released when they caught fire.