Speaker Pelosi delays vote on infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON – California Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday night that the House will vote on a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, giving Democrats more time to reach a consensus on President Biden’s massive domestic policy package.
The vote will come hours before government funding – as well as the major transportation program addressed in the infrastructure bill – is due to expire on October 1, leaving lawmakers with a narrow margin for error.
Ms Pelosi committed to vote on the legislation by Monday last month, when a group of centrist Democrats voted against the party’s signature $3.5 trillion social policy and budget blueprint needed to push through a climate change bill. Threatened, unless they were promised. Quick vote on the infrastructure measure, which the Senate passed last month.
But progressive lawmakers have vowed not to support the infrastructure bill until Congress acts on a $3.5 trillion plan to provide huge new investments in education, health, child care, paid leave and climate programs. That package is not yet complete.
Ms Pelosi’s announcement that the House will aim to pass the infrastructure bill later in the week reflects the difficulty of the task Democratic leaders face as they try to work together a compromise to move forward with Mr Biden’s agenda. We do.
“I’m never going to bring a bill to the floor that doesn’t have votes,” Ms Pelosi said of the infrastructure bill on “This Week” on ABC on Sunday.
According to a White House official who is familiar with the discussions, Mr Biden and members of his cabinet met with lawmakers over the weekend to push the two bills to the finish line.
With a much smaller majority, Ms Pelosi could lose only three votes to the social policy plan, and Senate Democrats expect it to be pushed forward using a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation so that it To be saved from a filibuster. House Republicans have urged their members to oppose a $1 trillion infrastructure package, so more than a few defectors could sink that bill.
Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, pledged again on Sunday that moderate lawmakers would not support the infrastructure bill unless it was accompanied by action on the $3.5 trillion plan.
“The speaker is an incredibly good vote counter, and she knows where her caucus stands, and we’re really clear on that,” Ms. Jayapal said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “No votes.”
But Representative Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey and one of the leading centrists in the House who negotiated with Pelosi, suggested progressives had issued a blank threat.
“It’s an important part of the president’s agenda,” Gottheimer said on the “State of the Union.” “I don’t buy at the end of the day that people will vote against it.”
In the Senate on Monday, Democrats will also consider an emergency spending package needed to avert a government shutdown. Republicans, objecting because it contains legislation that would remove limits on the federal government’s ability to borrow, are expected to block the measure in a procedural vote. The bill passed the House with only Democratic votes.
