Speaker Pelosi delays vote on infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON – California Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday night that the House will vote on a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, giving Democrats more time to reach a consensus on President Biden’s massive domestic policy package.

The vote will come hours before government funding – as well as the major transportation program addressed in the infrastructure bill – is due to expire on October 1, leaving lawmakers with a narrow margin for error.

Ms Pelosi committed to vote on the legislation by Monday last month, when a group of centrist Democrats voted against the party’s signature $3.5 trillion social policy and budget blueprint needed to push through a climate change bill. Threatened, unless they were promised. Quick vote on the infrastructure measure, which the Senate passed last month.

But progressive lawmakers have vowed not to support the infrastructure bill until Congress acts on a $3.5 trillion plan to provide huge new investments in education, health, child care, paid leave and climate programs. That package is not yet complete.