Special Charter Flight for Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj will fly a special charter flight from UK to UAE; RCB has made special arrangements for Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj, who will arrive in the UAE on a charter flight.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Siraj, who represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will fly to the UAE from London for the second phase of the IPL. Both players will arrive in Dubai on a charter flight on Sunday morning, which will be arranged by their franchise.

“Keeping the safety of our players as a top priority, Royal Challengers Bangalore has arranged a special charter flight for Captain Kohli and Siraj to reach the UAE safely,” the RCB said in a statement on Saturday.



Kohli and company will fly directly from the UK to the UAE to enter the safe IPL bubble

“The players will fly at 11:30 a.m. local time on Saturday and arrive in Dubai on Sunday morning,” he said. Upon arrival in Dubai, Kohli and Siraj will be kept apart for six days, after which they will be added to the team’s bio bubble.



The fifth Test between India and England in Manchester was called off after corona cases surfaced at the Indian camp. Assistant physio Yogesh Parmar was also affected after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar tested positive for corona.