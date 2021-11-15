Special Court tells EX Minister Anil Deshmukh- If you see it after eating jail food, then the judge said on the appeal of former home minister of Maharashtra

Deshmukh had appealed to the court that he should be allowed to eat home-cooked food, but the court rejected his argument and said that after eating jail food for a few days, it is okay.

The court, on his appeal for home-cooked food, said that if there is any complaint regarding the food, he can approach the court after a few days. The NCP leader's lawyers also urged him to be provided with beds. They said that Deshmukh has severe pain in his lower back and he will not be able to sleep on the floor. The court directed the jail authorities to provide beds to the NCP leader. He can take medicines as prescribed by the doctor.

The court, on his appeal for home-cooked food, said that if there is any complaint regarding the food, he can approach the court after a few days. The NCP leader’s lawyers also urged him to be provided with beds. They said that Deshmukh has severe pain in his lower back and he will not be able to sleep on the floor. The court directed the jail authorities to provide beds to the NCP leader. He can take medicines as prescribed by the doctor.

Deshmukh was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the PMLA court on Monday. The ED had requested for more custody of him. Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1 after questioning in the case. At the end of the ED custody, the NCP leader was produced before Special Justice HS Sathbhai. The court sent him to judicial custody. The agency did not seek his further remand.

The CBI had on April 21 this year registered a case against the NCP leader on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. After that the ED started investigation against Deshmukh. The money laundering case against Deshmukh came to light after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had leveled allegations of bribery against him. ED says Deshmukh misused his position as Home Minister. Collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through sacked police officer Sachin Waje.

Deshmukh had denied the allegations and said that the agency’s entire case was based on the statements of a tainted policeman. The ED had earlier also arrested two of his associates – Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde – in the case. Palande was an officer of the rank of Additional Collector. He was working as the personal secretary of Deshmukh. While Shinde was his personal assistant.