Special drawing rights: What are special drawing rights

Special Drawing Rights: The Special Drawing Rights (SDR) refers to the international type of monetary reserve currency created in 1969 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to supplement existing member countries’ reserves. Designed in response to concerns over gold and dollar limits as the only means of settling international accounts, SDR standards increase international liquidity by supporting reserve currencies.Special drawing rights (SDRs) are artificial currency instruments created by the International Monetary Fund, which use them for internal accounting purposes.

The value of the SDR is calculated by a weighted basket of major currencies, including the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen and the British pound.

The SDR Interest Rate (SDR) provides a basis for member countries to calculate the interest rate charged when borrowing from the IMF and for the members to repay the borrower’s positions in the IMF in return.

Understanding Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

The SDR is an artificial currency instrument originally used by the IMF and is made up of important national currencies. The IMF uses SDR for internal accounting purposes. The SDR is distributed by the IMF to its member countries and they have full trust and credit from the governments of the member countries. The SDR form is re-evaluated every five years. The SDR was established with a view to becoming a major component of international reserves, with gold and reserve currencies having a minor incremental component of such reserves. It is made up of central banks, government gold reserves and globally accepted foreign currencies that can be used to buy local currency in the foreign exchange market to maintain a stable exchange rate.