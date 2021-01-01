Special Economic Zone: Special Economic Zone is SEZ

Special Economic Zones: Special Economic Zones (SEZs) or Special Economic Zones are a region of a country that is subject to different economic regulations than other regions of the same country. SEZ’s financial rules are attractive and conducive to foreign direct investment (FDI). FDI refers to an investment made in one country by a company or individual whose business interests are in another country. When a country or individual does business in a SEZ, they traditionally have additional financial benefits, including tax breaks and the opportunity to pay lower rates.The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or Special Economic Zone is a region of a country that is subject to different economic regulations than other regions in the same country.

The SEZ’s financial rules are attractive and conducive to foreign direct investment (FDI).

-SEZs are generally designed to facilitate rapid economic growth by obtaining tax breaks to attract foreign investment and promote technological advancement.

While many countries have created Special Economic Zones (SEZs), China has been the most successful in using SEZs to attract foreign capital.

Understanding Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are created to facilitate rapid economic development in specific geographical areas. This economic growth is achieved by taking advantage of tax breaks by attracting foreign capital and technological advancement. SEZs can increase export levels for the implementing country and for other countries supplying intermediate products. However, there is a risk that countries may exploit the system and use it to maintain security barriers (in the form of taxes and duties).