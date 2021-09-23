Special role of Laver Cup captains

Unlike in ATP Tour matches, the captain (and team) are right there on the edge. John McEnroe said, “I am providing a combination of team building, strategy and psychological boost, although strategy takes a back seat.” It is hard to find something that is rigorous. These are often basic reminders, but it’s not like I have to say to John Isner, ‘Serve great.'”

Mostly this is the role of an advanced cheerleader. “I give off positive vibes,” Borg said.

“These players are the best in the world and they’ve played other people, so they know what to do and what not to do,” he said. “But if they’re not playing well, I can push them in a positive way.”

With the big three replaced by newcomers like Casper Rudd and Matteo Berrettini, “I can be more practical and say a few more things this year,” Borg said.

McEnroe said that he and Borg’s stature and personality had an impact.

“Even for Roger or Rafa, looking at Bjorn and seeing, they’ll say, ‘I want to make sure I do my job,’ because there’s an aura around Bjorn,” McEnroe said. . “I hope that will bring an energy to our side.”

Team Europe may be the favourite, but McEnroe has a solution: “I was suggesting that when I grew up, Russia was not considered part of Europe, so we should meet [Daniil] Medvedev and [Andrey] Rublev and he will level the playing field. Medvedev won the United States Open on 12 September.

Actually Russia is in Europe and Asia, but the players are from the European part.

“John,” said Borg with a laugh, “want all the players.”