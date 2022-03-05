Entertainment

Special Screening in Jammu for Politicians, Army Officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Special screening held in Jammu for Army officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’!

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Special Screening in Jammu for Politicians, Army Officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Special screening held in Jammu for Army officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’!
Written by admin
Special Screening in Jammu for Politicians, Army Officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Special screening held in Jammu for Army officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’!

Special Screening in Jammu for Politicians, Army Officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Special screening held in Jammu for Army officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’!

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Its special screening was held just a week before the release of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. In fact, the makers of the film, National Award winning producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, along with the rest of the cast are eagerly waiting for their much awaited film. In such a situation, before knocking on its theatres, he hosted a special screening of it at Ground Zero, Jammu. Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Bhasha Sumbali are going to be seen in ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham spotted at the airport, Pathan leaves for Spain for shoot!Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham spotted at the airport, Pathan leaves for Spain for shoot!

The makers of this film had invited influential personalities, politicians, army officers and eminent Kashmiri Pandits for the special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ which received a huge response, recognition and appreciation. After the screening, the makers interacted with each guest present and took their feedback on the sad story that needs to be told to the world.

the kashmir files, the kashmir files

After watching ‘The Kashmir Files’ the special guest was not only impressed by the story and plight of Kashmiri Pandits, but also appreciated Vivek’s foresight and courage to make a film on such a challenging and untold subject. The day after the screening of the film, the makers invited the media for an interactive session about the film,

READ Also  Despite being upset with marriage Dimple Kapadia did not give divorce to Rajesh Khanna know what was the reason

To discuss the unfortunate incident that shook all of our lives. Well, needless to say, the media has also been very impressed with the horror stories it has heard from the makers of how they faced hardships during the shooting of the film in Jammu and Kashmir.

To recall, towards the end of last year, Vivek and his wife-actress Pallavi Joshi visited USA for a month-long schedule of special screenings of their much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in different cities. Let us tell you that Vivek along with his team led by his wife Pallavi Joshi completed his quest despite the threats of fatwa in the last three years. The special thing about this project is that the team has read every single story, after which they decided to make a feature film.

Vivek had some kind of challenge in front of Kovid-19, but still he did not stop his mission and completed the search. With this, he wrote an engaging story and screenplay which will come to the fore in the form of a spectacular film on the screen. This film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Whereas, Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have produced the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. In such a situation, this film is all set to release in theaters on this 11 March 2022.

english summary

Special Screening in Jammu for Politicians, Army Officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 18:52 [IST]

#Special #Screening #Jammu #Politicians #Army #Officers #Kashmiri #Pandits #Kashmir #Files #Special #screening #held #Jammu #Army #officers #Kashmiri #Pandits #Kashmir #Files

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Abhishek bachchan film bob biswas trailer release date out | Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' trailer to release tomorrow, Zee5 to premiere on 3rd December!

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment