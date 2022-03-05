Special Screening in Jammu for Politicians, Army Officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’! Special screening held in Jammu for Army officers and Kashmiri Pandits of ‘The Kashmir Files’!

Its special screening was held just a week before the release of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. In fact, the makers of the film, National Award winning producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, along with the rest of the cast are eagerly waiting for their much awaited film. In such a situation, before knocking on its theatres, he hosted a special screening of it at Ground Zero, Jammu. Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Bhasha Sumbali are going to be seen in ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The makers of this film had invited influential personalities, politicians, army officers and eminent Kashmiri Pandits for the special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ which received a huge response, recognition and appreciation. After the screening, the makers interacted with each guest present and took their feedback on the sad story that needs to be told to the world.

After watching ‘The Kashmir Files’ the special guest was not only impressed by the story and plight of Kashmiri Pandits, but also appreciated Vivek’s foresight and courage to make a film on such a challenging and untold subject. The day after the screening of the film, the makers invited the media for an interactive session about the film,

To discuss the unfortunate incident that shook all of our lives. Well, needless to say, the media has also been very impressed with the horror stories it has heard from the makers of how they faced hardships during the shooting of the film in Jammu and Kashmir.

To recall, towards the end of last year, Vivek and his wife-actress Pallavi Joshi visited USA for a month-long schedule of special screenings of their much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in different cities. Let us tell you that Vivek along with his team led by his wife Pallavi Joshi completed his quest despite the threats of fatwa in the last three years. The special thing about this project is that the team has read every single story, after which they decided to make a feature film.

Vivek had some kind of challenge in front of Kovid-19, but still he did not stop his mission and completed the search. With this, he wrote an engaging story and screenplay which will come to the fore in the form of a spectacular film on the screen. This film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Whereas, Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have produced the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. In such a situation, this film is all set to release in theaters on this 11 March 2022.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 18:52 [IST]