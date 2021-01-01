Special tips for math preparation – Special tips for math exams

Twelfth grade students have a math test on Friday. Special attention should be paid to some things in the mathematics paper, which is being told by Agnes Nirmala, a professor of mathematics at Bhandup’s DAV College.-Demography comes for 8 points and is based on a complete formula. Its formula is very simple, so that the children get full marks.

-Management math is asked for 14 marks in which assignment problem frequently occurs for 4 marks.

As it takes more time, you can skip chapters 3 and 4 of section 2.