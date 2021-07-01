Speedtest.net 4.6.1 APK for Android – Download
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- org.zwanoo.android.speedtest
-
- Version:
- 4.6.1 (138700)
-
- File size:
- 23.3 MB
-
- Updated:
- July 1, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 4.4 (Kitkat, API 19)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- armeabi-v7a
-
- MD5:
- a9401df0790129ca8e51f923f37b8d43
-
- SHA1:
- 3e8e8c2fca9c1541c130ddadd336331889cc02a1
What’s new in this version of Speedtest?
You can now measure your video streaming experience from the convenience of your Speedtest app! In order to provide this exciting new feature, we’ve also moved a few things around. Feature-specific settings are easier to access and your results have moved into a global menu.
If you rely on Speedtest to diagnose connectivity issues and keep your internet service provider and carriers honest, we’d be thrilled if you would leave us some feedback on Google Play. Thanks and happy testing!
