Speedtest.net 4.6.1 APK for Android – Download

What’s new in this version of Speedtest?

You can now measure your video streaming experience from the convenience of your Speedtest app! In order to provide this exciting new feature, we’ve also moved a few things around. Feature-specific settings are easier to access and your results have moved into a global menu.



If you rely on Speedtest to diagnose connectivity issues and keep your internet service provider and carriers honest, we’d be thrilled if you would leave us some feedback on Google Play. Thanks and happy testing!