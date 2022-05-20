Spencer Pratt claims Amber Heard rejected Brody Jenner at a club



Spencer Pratt claims Amber Heard as soon as rejected Brody Jenner at a nightclub practically 20 years in the past earlier than she turned an actress.

Pratt recounted the surprising story about his former “Hills” co-star Thursday on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, as Heard’s defamation trial towards ex-husband Johnny Depp stays ongoing.

“We have been like 20 in a club. Brody and I’m going up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber,” Pratt, 38, claimed. “She simply moved out right here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s making an attempt to, you recognize, date her or go on a date — nonetheless Brody would really like it worded.”

In keeping with Pratt, the then-aspiring actress scoffed at Jenner, 38, as a result of she had already set her sights on larger and higher.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not occurring a date with you,’” Pratt recalled, noting that he was paraphrasing. “And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And he or she’s like, ‘I’m already courting a well-known director. I’m gonna be a film star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date [with you].’”

Pratt mentioned Jenner’s weird response was to level out a massive mole on Heard’s arm and counsel she have a physician examine it for most cancers.

Jenner’s alleged response was to counsel a physician take away the massive mole on her arm. Getty Pictures for WE television

Chuckling, he recalled Jenner allegedly say. “What you must do is get to a physician and get that mole eliminated as a result of that appears cancerous.”

“And he was critical!” Pratt famous, including that the second is “engrained in [his] mind” without end.

Heard and Depp have been married from 2015 to 2017. Getty Pictures

Reps for Jenner didn’t instantly reply to Web page Six’s request for remark.

Depp and Heard — who have been married from 2015-2017 — are at present battling it out in courtroom over a 2018 Washington Submit op-ed she wrote wherein she described herself as a sufferer of home violence. Though she didn’t point out the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star by title, he alleges that the piece tarnished his status and profession. They’ve been in courtroom since April.