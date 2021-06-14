Spice Girls are releasing first song since 2007 titled Feed Your Love to celebrate 25th anniversary



The Spice Girls are releasing their first song since 2007.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their smash hit debut single Wannabe, Ginger, Sporty, Child, Scary and Posh have put collectively Wannabe25 – a particular EP which is able to embrace beforehand unreleased observe Feed Your Love.

In addition to the vocals of Geri Horner, 48, Melanie Chisholm, 47, Emma Bunton, 45, and Melanie Brown, 46, the brand new song – a gradual, soulful ballad – incorporates Victoria Beckham’s vocals, and will probably be accessible to stream from ninth July.

The largest promoting woman band of all time are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut hit single Wannabe in type, by launching the ‘#IAmASpiceGirl’ marketing campaign and releasing an all-new restricted version EP.

Wannabe25 will probably be accessible to stream from ninth July and bodily on vinyl and cassette on twenty third July by way of UMC / EMI, and contains the observe Feed Your Love that includes Victoria Beckham’s vocals.

Feed Your Love is a demo of a beforehand unreleased ballad written by Spice Girls and Wannabe co-writers Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe.

In addition to Feed Your Love, the brand new EP will embrace the unique demo recording of Wannabe, the song’s radio edit, an in-demand remix by Junior Vasquez (initially a bonus observe on the 1996 ‘2 Develop into 1’ CD Single).

Feed Your Love was thought to have by no means been launched as a result of it was contemplate too racy for his or her viewers on the time, in accordance to The Solar, however a brief snippet of the ballad leaked on the web again in 2016.

Talking of Wannabe25 and their #IAmASpiceGirl marketing campaign, the band stated: ‘The Spice Girls belong to everybody and that is why we would like to mark 25 years of Wannabe by celebrating our unbelievable followers’.

Wannabe was initially launched on eighth July 1996, and catapulted the Spice Girls to international stardom.

All 5! In addition to the vocals of Geri Horner, 48, Melanie Chisholm, 47, Emma Bunton, 45, and Melanie Brown, 46, the brand new song incorporates Victoria Beckham’s vocals (Pictured in 1996)

Their iconic observe topped the charts in 37 international locations and has damaged quite a few data.

It’s the seventh best-selling debut single of all time, with over 1.3 million CD singles and obtain gross sales, in addition to the longest-reigning #1 by a lady group.

A song that embodies empowerment, it’s the most emblematic song of the band’s Folks Energy philosophy and a song that continues to be treasured by the generations.

Placing the band’s much-loved and devoted followers on the coronary heart of the motion, the marketing campaign will probably be a world celebration of the pioneers of individuals energy.

The band are inviting all followers to make a journey down reminiscence lane and share their tales to be featured on the Spice Girls web site and socials as a part of the celebration.

There’s a Spice Woman inside all of us, and their rise to fame was a narrative lived by tens of millions of us all over the world…it is time for these tales to be advised. Followers can ship of their movies and messages by way of socials utilizing the #IAMASPICEGIRL or ship to [email protected]

The Spice Girls’ debut album ‘Spice’ went on to promote greater than 31 million copies worldwide, changing into the best-selling album of all time by a feminine group.

Since then, the women have offered greater than 90 million data across the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and profitable a number of awards together with a BRIT Award for Excellent Contribution to British Music.

Wannabe25 tracklisting: A1. ‘Wannabe’ (Authentic Radio Edit) (02:53) A2. ‘Wannabe’ (Junior Vasquez Remix Edit) (05:57) B1. ‘Wannabe’ (Demo: Beforehand Unreleased) (02:58) B2. ‘Feed Your Love’ (Beforehand Unreleased Song) (04:36)