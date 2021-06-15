Spice Girls to release new song to celebrate 25 years of ‘Wannabe’





Should you grew up within the 90s, you’ll be absolutely conscious of Spice Girls and the wonderful songs they made. Now, they’re all set to release a new song digitally on July 9 this yr, to celebrate 25 years of their debut single ‘Wannabe.

‘Wannabe 25’ is an EP that can embrace the unique observe, an unheard demo of the observe and a remix by Junior Vasquez, moreover ‘Feed Your Love’, a song that includes vocals by all 5 unique band members that has by no means been launched earlier than.

Wannabe is 25! ? To celebrate we’re releasing a restricted version vinyl and cassette, that includes: Wannabe (unique single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and beforehand unreleased observe ‘Feed Your Love’ Pre-order your copy right here: https://t.co/FCmzyN76sY pic.twitter.com/qbvoA3vz5x — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 14, 2021

The group additionally plans to release vinyl and cassette variations on July 23. That is their first new release since 2007.

“Wannabe is 25! To celebrate we’re releasing a restricted version vinyl and cassette, that includes: Wannabe (unique single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and beforehand unreleased observe ‘Feed Your Love’. The EP will probably be launched digitally on the ninth of July, with the vinyl and cassette following on the twenty third July. Swipe up in tales to pre-order,” the group wrote on its official Instagram web page, with a celebration popper emoji.

To celebrate the anniversary, the group have additionally launched the #IAmASpiceGirl marketing campaign, which invitations all followers to make a journey down reminiscence lane and share their tales that could be featured on the Spice Girls web site and social media pages as half of the celebration.

(With inputs from IANS)

