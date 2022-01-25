Spice Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Spice’s net worth?

Grace Latoya Hamilton, also known as, “Spice” is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. Spice was born Grace Latoya Hamilton in St. Catherine, Jamaica on August 6, 1982. She is often referred to as the “Queen of the Dancehall.”

She released the extended play So Mi Like It in 2014 which reached #14 on the US Reggae chart. Spice released the mixtape Captured in 2018 and it reached #1 on the US Reggae chart. Her single “Romping Shop” (with Vybz Kartel) reached #76 on the US R&B chart although it was controversial.

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Spice has collaborated with many other artists including Pinchers, Elephant Man, Mavado, Alkaline, I-Octane, Bunji Garlin, D’Angel, Destra Garcia, Mya, Kid Ink, Jeremih, Jax Jones, RAYE, Busy Signal, Stylo G, Jimmy Cliff, Beenie Man, Mad Cobra, Gappy Ranks, DJ Jazzy Joyce, Alozade, ASAP Ferg, Charlie Sloth, Sean Kingston, Lady Leshurr, and more. She won EME Awards for Female DJ of the Year in 2009 and 2010.