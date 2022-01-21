Spider-Man comic page sells for $3 million at auction





DALLAS — A single page of art work from a 1984 Spider-Man comic e-book bought at auction Thursday for a document $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck’s art work for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the primary look of Spidey’s black swimsuit. The symbiote swimsuit would finally result in the emergence of the character Venom.

The document bidding, which began at $330,000 and soared previous $3 million, got here on the primary day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic occasion in Dallas.

Additionally Thursday, one of many few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Motion Comics No. 1, bought for $3.18 million, placing it among the many priciest books ever auctioned.