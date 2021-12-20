spider man no way home box office day 4 sunday cross 100 crore beat akshay sooryavanshi box office record.

spider man no home box office 4th day collection

At the same time, according to the latest report, the box office collection of Spider-Man No Home has been close to 30 crores on Sunday. Remind that Spider-Man No Way Home had earned close to 18 crores in advance booking itself. Before Spider-Man No Way Home in India, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film Sooryavanshi has set the record for highest grossing.

Sooryavanshi box office collection in India 195

Sooryavanshi crossed the 100 crore mark on the fifth day of its release. Sooryavanshi earned 26.29 crores on the opening day. Suryavanshi earned 23.85 crores on the second day, Suryavanshi earned 26.94 crores on the third day, Suryavanshi earned 14.51 crores on the fourth day, 11.22 crores on the fifth day and Sooryavanshi earned 120.66 crores at the end of the first weekend. Sooryavanshi has a box office collection of 195 crores in India.

spider man no way home

Box office experts believe that Christmas is only five days later, so the audience will definitely go to the theaters to watch Spider-Man No Way Home. Spider-Man No Way Ho’s earnings in India can increase rapidly after the first weekend. Spider-Man No Way Home can cross the 200 crore mark in terms of earnings.

What will happen to Ranveer Singh’s 83?

However, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Shahid Kapoor’s jersey are also being released in theaters for the audience of Hindi cinema. In such a situation, 83 is a complete family film that can divide the audience of Spider-Man That Way Home.