spider man no way home box office occupancy day 1 screens count India breaks sooryavanshi record.

hollywood biggest movie

Earlier Avengers End Game and Avengers Infinity War were released on more than 2500 screens. This is the biggest release in India for a Hollywood film. Spider-Man: No Way Home has got 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra. Avengers Infinity War released on more than 2000 screens in the year 2018. In the year 2019, the release of Avengers and Game on 2845 screens.

Spider-Man: No Way Home over 3264 screens

In the year 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home is being released on more than 3264 screens. According to the information received, Spider-Man: No Ne Home earned Rs 17 crore in advance booking on the first day. The advance booking figure till the weekend can reach beyond 35 crores. If we look at the occupancy rate, in the year 2021, only Suryavanshi had registered an occupancy of 35 percent. After this, the final, Tadap, Satyamev Jayate 2 also could not break Suryavanshi’s record of occupancy rate.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Occupancy Rate Highest in Mumbai

According to trade experts, Spider-Man: No Way Home has registered an occupancy rate of 65 percent in theaters on the first day. Which is two times more than Suryavanshi. Spider-Man No Way Home Occupancy in Mumbai 61 percent, Delhi-NCR occupancy rate 52 percent, Pune occupancy rate 60 percent, Kolkata occupancy rate 67 percent, Chennai occupancy rate 64 percent, Kochi occupancy rate up to 94 percent. .