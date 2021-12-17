spider man no way home box office opening day 1 collection beat sooryavanshi box office

Avengers End Game falls behind on day one

Spider-Man: No Way Home fell behind in that it could not compete with Avengers End Game’s first day earnings. Avenger and Game did a business of 53 crores on the first day. With the speed at which Spider-Man: No Way Home has got its bumper opening on the first day, it is being speculated that with the coming of the weekend, it will not be difficult for this film to cross the 100 crore mark.

spider man series movies box office

70 per cent seats are filled before the start of the opening day. Omicron’s horrors are also being speculated that Spider-Man: No Way Home Key will not be able to stop the box office earnings. Fans are constantly buying and booking tickets to watch this film. If we look at the films of the Spider-Man series, before this, Spider-Man Homecoming was released in the year 2017. The film grossed $117 million.

Indian box office record of hollywood movies

Spider-Man Far From Home did a business of 92 million. The earnings of Hollywood films have always been more than Indian films. Hollywood films, especially in India, have always crossed the record-breaking earnings mark. Avengers: Endgame has earned the highest ever gross of 365 crores.

box office business of hollywood movies

Avengers: Infinity War has done a box office business of 222 crores in India. The Jungle Book has earned 185 crores in India. The Lyle King did a business of 150 crores in India. Fast and Furious 7 earned 110 crores in India. Jurassic World earned 100 crores at the Indian box office. Fast and Furious 8 did business of 86 crores in India. Captain Marvel has earned 84 crores in India. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Fall Out earned 77 crores.