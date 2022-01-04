Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 200 crore mark in India, emerges as a blockbuster | Box Office: ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ crosses 200 crore mark, becomes a blockbuster
Top 3 Hollywood movies included
‘Spider-Man – No Way Home’ tops the list of highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India.
avengers endgame -367.43 crore
avengers infinity war-228.50 crores
Spiderman No Way Home – 204 crores (so far)
biggest movie of 2021
It has become the highest grossing film in India, beating Sooryavanshi. At the moment, Spiderman continues to earn at the box office. According to trade pundits, the film can earn up to 220 crores.
Collision with Pushpa
If Spiderman has got any competition at the Indian box office, it is Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Not only in the South, but also in North India, Pushpa continues to earn handsomely.
explosion around the world
Worldwide, Spiderman – No Way Home has done a business of $1.37 billion or about Rs 10,200 crore in three weeks. In which China and Japan have not yet released the film.
