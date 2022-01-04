Entertainment

Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 200 crore mark in India, emerges as a blockbuster | Box Office: ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ crosses 200 crore mark, becomes a blockbuster

‘Spider-Man – No Way Home’ tops the list of highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India.

avengers endgame -367.43 crore
avengers infinity war-228.50 crores
Spiderman No Way Home – 204 crores (so far)

It has become the highest grossing film in India, beating Sooryavanshi. At the moment, Spiderman continues to earn at the box office. According to trade pundits, the film can earn up to 220 crores.

If Spiderman has got any competition at the Indian box office, it is Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Not only in the South, but also in North India, Pushpa continues to earn handsomely.

Worldwide, Spiderman – No Way Home has done a business of $1.37 billion or about Rs 10,200 crore in three weeks. In which China and Japan have not yet released the film.

