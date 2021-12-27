Spider-Man: No Way Home Day 11 box office report, become 4th Highest Hollywood Grosser In India | ‘Spider-Man – No Way Home’ box office- 2nd weekend crosses 175 crores, earns tremendously, included in top 4 films

avengers endgame

Avengers Endgame is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film had collected 365 crores in India. It is the second highest grossing film worldwide.

avengers infinity war

This superhero film released in 2018 has collected 223 crores in India. It is the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The popularity of the Avengers franchise has been tremendous in India.

The Jungle Book

Children’s favorite The Jungle Book earned a whopping Rs 183 crore in India. The film was released in 3D. Aur Kya Bachao, Kya Jawan.. Everyone loved the film very much.

spider man – no way home

‘Spider-Man – No Way Home’ has collected 176.92 crores in 11 days in India. The film is expected to cross 200 crores.

the lion king

The film, which came in 2019, got an overwhelming response in India. Especially also because the dubbing was done by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan. The film did a business of 150 crores in India.

Furious 7

In the year 2015, the famous film Furious 7 earned 173 crores in India. This superhit franchise is popular all over the world.