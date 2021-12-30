Spider-Man: No Way Home to beat Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, will become the highest grosser of 2021 in India | Box Office: ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ to overtake Sooryavanshi to become highest-grossing film of 2021

sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, has collected 195.04 crores, currently making it the highest grossing film of 2021.

spider man – no way home

This Hollywood film has so far collected 183.02 crores. While the film’s earnings are still going on. It is about to enter the 200 crore club at the box office.

83

Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Kabir Khan, has earned around 65 crores in 6 days. It is difficult for the film to reach 100 crores.

godzilla vs kong

Released in India on March 24, this Hollywood film gave an opening of 6.40 crores. While the lifetime collection of the film was around 47 crores.

Pushpa

The Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer this pan India film has so far earned 42.45 crores, while the film’s earnings are still going on.

Last – The Final Truth

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer this film gave an opening of 5 crores.. and the film has collected a total of 37.55 crores. At present it is average at the box office.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer this film has collected 28.50 crores. The content of the film has been praised, but the film was a flop at the box office.