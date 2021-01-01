Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: New Horror Villain Revealed, Doctor Strange Returns

Marvel has released the first trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ just hours after it was leaked online. Peter Parker will be introduced to the world in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. Doctor Strange, on the other hand, will also be back in the trailer. The trailer shows that after the Spider-Man identity was revealed, Tom Holland, Dr. Strange goes to ask for help when the world forgets that he is Spiderman. Where Dr. Strain helps Peter. But his plan is even more dangerous in the future because he will know what it means to be Spiderman.

Tom Holland’s Parker will also appear in the villain of the previous Spider-Man cinematic franchise. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Fox’s Electro and William Daffo’s Green Goblin.



In Benedict Cumberbatch’s Tom Holland and Zendia starrer ‘Spiderman: No Way Coming Home’, Dr. Jacob Battalion will be seen in the lead role of Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei will be seen in the energetic role of Aunt May. This is the third film in the John Watts-directed Spider-Man series. The film is set to release in theaters.

The film is set to release this year on the eve of Christmas. The film is made under the banner of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Many of Sony Pictures’ big movies are also set to release in 2022. The trailer of this movie was leaked online a few days back.

