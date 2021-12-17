Spiderman No Way Home beats Sooryavanshi, Antim and others- See highest opener films of 2021, box office report | Top 10 films with the biggest opening of 2021 – Spiderman beat Sooryavanshi, last and other films

spider man – no way home

The film has given a banging opening of 32.67 crores.Spider-Man has been released on 3264 screens in India in four languages ​​- Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It has been released in both 2D and 3D formats.

sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, gave an opening of 26.29 crores. The film has so far collected 195 crores. It has become the highest grossing film of 2021.

internals

Hollywood superhero film Eternals gave a grand opening of 7.35 crores. The film has collected 21.65 crores in India.

godzilla vs kong

Released in India on March 24, this Hollywood film gave an opening of 6.40 crores. While the lifetime collection of the film was around 47 crores.

Last – The Final Truth

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer this film gave an opening of 5 crores.. and the film has collected 37.55 crores so far.

yearning

Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap gave an opening of 4.05 crores at the box office. Tara Sutaria was seen with him in the film. The film has collected 24.80 crores so far.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer this film gave an opening of 3.75 crores. The film’s collection was slow. So far it has collected 18.58 crores.

