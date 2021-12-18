Spiderman No Way Home beats the lifetime collection of Antim, Satyamev Jayate 2 and others in just 2 days, monstrous start | Spiderman DAY 2 Box Office – In two days, the total collection of ‘Ultimate’ crossed, blockbuster collection

biggest opener

It has become the biggest opening film of the year 2021. Spiderman has left behind all the films released in 2021 including Sooryavanshi, Last in terms of opening collection.

screen release

‘Spider-Man – No Way Home’ is releasing on 3264 screens in India, which is more than any Hollywood film released in India till date.

extended shows

In view of the people’s craze for the film, changes have been made in the timing of the show in many cities, as well as the shows have been increased in many cities. In many cities, the first show of ‘Spider-Man’ has been kept from 4 am.

‘Spiderman’ franchise

There is no doubt that in today’s time the craze of Hollywood films has increased a lot in India. Especially the fan following of the ‘Spiderman’ franchise is amazing.

‘Spiderman’ is one of the most spectacular characters of Marvel, which has been well-liked by the audience. Almost all the films of this franchise have done excellent business in India. The previous episode of Spider-Man did a business of more than 100 crores in India.

First Weekend – 100 Crore

Seeing the craze of the people towards the film, it can be said that the film will cross the 100 crore mark by the first weekend itself. At present, it is competing with Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa’ only in South India.