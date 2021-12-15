Spiderman No Way Home Box Office prediction: all set to break Sooryavanshi records with huge opening | ‘Spider-Man’ box office prediction: Bumper opening is confirmed, Sooryavanshi ready to break records!

blockbuster franchise

‘Spiderman’ is one of the most spectacular characters of Marvel, which has been well-liked by the audience. Almost all the films of this franchise have done excellent business in India. The previous episode of Spider-Man did a business of more than 100 crores in India.

opening collection

According to trade pundits, ‘Spider-Man – No Way Home’ can give an opening of 28-30 crores in India. The film is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With this, it will be the biggest opener of the year 2021.

holiday benefits

The film is releasing on 16 December. After a week, the Christmas holidays will start .. which will definitely benefit the film at the box office as well. However, Spiderman is expected to get a good fight with the film 83, which is releasing on December 24.

first weekend

Seeing the craze of the people towards the film, it can be said that the film will cross the 100 crore mark by the first weekend itself. The film has broken all the recent records of advance booking.

Worldwide Collection

Not only in India.. Worldwide the passion of the film is raising the heads of the fans. According to the trade, Spider-Man can collect around 2200 crores in the opening weekend. Apart from USA and Canada, the film can do great business in Korea, UK, France, Italy, Spain.

