Spiderman No Way Home Hindi Box Office beats Salman Khan’s Antim | Spiderman No Way Home Hindi box office beats Salman Khan’s last

Hindi opening Spiderman made a total of 32 crores at the box office, which was the biggest opening of this year. At the same time, the film gave an opening of 8.2 crores in the Hindi version. The film has been released in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. After earning 8 crores on Thursday, 16 December, the film collected 4 crores on Friday. nice four day weekend Spiderman was released on Thursday. While the film gave a total weekend of 78 crores in the weekend of four days, in Hindi, the film surprised everyone by giving a weekend of 28 crores. On Saturday, the film earned 6 crores in Hindi and on Sunday, this figure reached almost 9 crores, hitting the screens. earning a week Spiderman has earned 148 crores in a week, where English version has earned 100 crores and Hindi version has earned 38 crores. While the Tamil version has earned 7 crores and the Telugu version has earned 2 crores. It is believed that now from this Friday the film's earnings will go down and from 83, the film will get a strong confrontation. Friday 24th December On Friday 24 December, the film is likely to earn up to 5 crores, in which Hindi figures do not seem to be low. Talking about the morning shows, Spiderman has registered a better 83 percent occupancy in the morning shows, registering 32 percent occupancy. In the afternoon, the film has registered 47 percent occupancy in the theatres.

third big movie after avengers

If we talk about English films, Spiderman has reached number three in the list of highest grossing films in India in a week. The first in this list is Avengers Endgame with 260 crores, while the second is Avengers Infinity War with 156 crores.

Hollywood movies released this year

If we talk about Hollywood films released this year, then Eternals and Godzilla Vs King Kong did well at the box office. While Venom, Fast & Furious 9 and Shang Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings did average earnings and did not make much impact at the Bharat Box Office.

where will the film stop

It is clear from the occupancy of Spiderman on Friday 24 December that the film is not going to stop for the time being. While the film’s gross box office will soon touch the 200 crore mark, if speculations are to be believed, then this film can become the biggest film of this year in India by collecting more than 250 crores in time.