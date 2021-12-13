Spiderman No Way Home historic advance booking, all set to smash box office records after Sooryavanshi | ‘Spider-Man’ created a storm in advance booking, shows Housefull – Sooryavanshi’s fierce competition with bumper opening

extended shows

According to reports, advance booking started at 5 pm yesterday at Hyderabad multiplexes and within two hours more than 5000 tickets were sold. Now that all the show houses in the theater are full, the owners of multiplexes have decided to keep extra shows for it. Which will start at 5 am.

booking in mumbai

Most of the theaters in Mumbai have started advance booking for this film and this Marvel film in every 2D-3D format is getting overwhelming response. Though we can see that around 70% of the theaters are almost full, but it is expected to pick up pace from evening onwards.

booking in delhi

Not only in Mumbai, but the situation of advance booking in Delhi-NCR is looking great. Around 80% of the theaters are housefull and in the coming days, cinema halls and shows may be added which in turn will help the theater owners to attract more audience.

booking in bangalore

Bookings here are less as compared to Mumbai and Delhi. However, we can see that there are fewer shows given to Spider-Man right now, due to which only 50% of the shows are booked.

Excellent response in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is far ahead as compared to other cities. 90% of the shows here are fully booked. Even the 8 am show is getting a great response.

At the same time, Chandigarh is showing a slow start for Spider-Man, with only 40% of the shows booked here.

Chennai and Pune

Shows in Chennai are filling up fast and 80% of the shows are already booked. At the same time, about 50% of theaters in Pune are showing good response. The film is expected to gain momentum in the coming days in Pune.