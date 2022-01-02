Spiderman No Way Home, Pushpa, 83 collectively rule at the New Year Box Office | Spiderman No Way Home, Pushpa, 83 box office grosses on January 1

83 box office

Ranveer Singh’s film 83 has so far earned a total of 83 crores at the box office. The film has crossed this figure in 9 days. Especially when night curfew has been imposed in most cities or theaters are being closed due to Corona or their audience capacity has been reduced to 50 percent.

hard to hit

However, it is believed that now 83 is finding it very difficult to hit the box office. The reason for this is the huge budget of the film. The budget of 83 is being told up to Rs 130 – 150 crores and the pace of earning of the film is very slow. Despite lakhs of efforts and positive word of mouth, the earnings of 83 did not show much effect.

spiderman no way home

Talking about Spiderman No Way Home, the film, which was released on December 17, has so far earned a total of 192 crores at the box office and leaving Sooryavanshi behind it will become the highest-grossing film of the year 2021. Is. The film has also earned around 46 crores at the Hindi box office and is the fourth highest grossing film at the box office.

super hit at box office

Spiderman No Way Home has become a super hit at the box office. And still the film’s earnings are not taking the name of stopping. Spiderman No Way Home registered an occupancy of around 41 percent at the Hindi box office on Saturday as well. At the same time, on Sunday, January 2, the film has registered an occupancy of 36-40 percent at the Hindi box office. It is believed that the film will earn 5-6 crores on Sunday.

