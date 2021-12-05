Spike in Omicron Variant Cases Puts Europe on Edge



In some parts of the United States, health officials have also seen a steady rise in the number of Omicron cases. This type is found in at least 16 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington And Wisconsin.

Some Americans are also becoming more nervous.

“We’re paying close attention, which we probably haven’t had in a while,” said Rory Bake, of Marine County, California. “It simply came to our notice then. Reports. “

Ms. Bucke expressed frustration with the latest threat.

“I don’t think we would be in this situation if everyone just followed the guidelines,” she said. “So it’s frustrating.”

The Omicron type was first identified in South Africa in late November. On Saturday, Zambia became the latest African country – South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria and Ghana – to record cases.

Since its inception, a number of travel restrictions have been imposed in an effort to reduce its proliferation, including in the United States and Europe.

Still, some European governments are reluctant to impose large-scale new domestic sanctions before the expected period of travel and large gatherings, especially before the lockdown in most parts of Europe last winter. Many have chosen to focus instead on restricting travel abroad or requiring more testing for travelers.