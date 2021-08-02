Spirit Airlines and American Airlines cancel hundreds of flights.

Spirit Airlines and American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Tuesday after days of disruption, frustrating passengers across the country.

By mid-afternoon, Spirit had cut more than half of its scheduled flights for the day, according to FlightAware, an aviation data company. The airline canceled more than 40% of its flights on Monday and 19% on Sunday. Spirit attributed these disturbances to “a series of meteorological and operational challenges”.

American had canceled about 300 flights by mid-afternoon Tuesday, or about a tenth of the trips scheduled for Tuesday. The airline canceled about 18% of its flights on Monday and 9% the day before. American blamed a weekend storm that hit Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, its major central airport.

“A prolonged severe weather event in Dallas Fort Worth from Sunday evening to Monday morning brought sustained heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, microbursts and hail to our largest hub,” said Curtis Blessing, a door -speak, in a press release Tuesday. “The nine-hour weather event resulted in flight delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions. Our team members work tirelessly to take care of our customers.