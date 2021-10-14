Spit on the opposing player during the match; Marcus Thuram banned for 5 matches, fined 37 lakhs

23-year-old Marcus Thuram also came into the limelight in May this year. However, then he was being praised all over the world. He had shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in protest against the killing of black civilian George Floyd in America.

Borussia Monchenglabach striker Marcus Thuram has been handed a five-match ban for spitting in the face of a Hoffenheim player during a Bundesliga football tournament match. The German Football Federation said on Monday that the ban would apply to the German Cup and Bundesliga. Thuram will also face a one-match suspended ban, subject to good behavior, until December 21, 2021.

Marcus Hoffenheim won the match 2-1 on Saturday. The federation also imposed a fine of 40,000 euros (50 thousand dollars/about 37 lakh Indian rupees) on Thuram on Monday. Borussia’s team has already fined Thuram of France one month’s salary. His salary will be donated for social work.

Marcus Thuram’s behavior after the match was criticized by his Gladbach teammates and coach as well. After this, Marcus also apologized on Instagram late on Saturday night. Gladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl called Sunday’s spitting incident unusual. Marcus Thuram joined the Borussia Monchenglabach club from Guingamp last year.

23-year-old Marcus Thuram also came into the limelight in May this year. However, then he was being praised all over the world. He had shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in protest against the killing of black civilian George Floyd in America and was kneeling during the match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MI3lfDDoaIU

Max Eberl said, ‘Marcus is upset. Assured me that he didn’t intentionally spit on Stephen Posh. Marcus reported that Stephen Posh had spoken abusively in French several times during the debate. Due to this he got angry and spit on Posh’s mouth in excitement.

Marcus Thuram is the son of world champion Lillian Thuram. Lillian Thuram was part of the French team that won the Football World Cup in 1998. He was also a member of the French team that won the UEFA European Championship in 2000. Apart from this, he has also been a part of the French team that won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2003.