Split in opposition! Sonia Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal were not invited from big leaders

Sonia Gandhi held this meeting at her residence 10, Janpath. According to sources, along with Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and DMK leader T.R. Balu also joined in.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met senior leaders of several opposition parties, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In fact, the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are trying to reach out to those states, including Goa, where assembly elections are due next year. In such a situation, Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with other opposition leaders is considered very important.

Message to Mamta: It is believed that the way Mamata Banerjee is bypassing the Congress and meeting the leaders of all political parties, Sonia Gandhi held this meeting in response to it. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal were not invited to this meeting. Through this an attempt was made to send a message that Sonia Gandhi is serious about keeping the opposition parties together. Actually, Mamta Banerjee had said in the past that there is nothing like UPA now.

Split in opposition parties!: In such a situation, the equations are seen becoming such that the mutual coordination of the opposition parties against the BJP is not good. Where Mamta Banerjee is in the exercise of forming a separate front, bypassing the Congress. So on the other hand, Sonia Gandhi met opposition parties by not inviting Mamta Banerjee. It is being said that in the meeting, the anti-BJP front, the common strategy of the opposition in the current session of Parliament and withdrawal of suspension of 12 members of Rajya Sabha were also discussed.

Attempts to form an anti-BJP front: The meeting took place on a day when West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was in Goa. Let us tell you that Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao met their Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK chief MK Stalin. During this, talks were held on efforts to form an anti-BJP front.

Mamta made distance from Congress: It is worth noting that just a few days ago, Mamta Banerjee had visited Delhi and Mumbai. During this too he kept distance from Congress leaders. Where in Delhi she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not meet Sonia Gandhi. While in Mumbai, he met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray.