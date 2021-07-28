Sponge Like Fossils Could Be Oldest Animal Ever Found, or Just Squiggles

A sponge-like structure discovered in exposed 890 million-year-old rock in Canada’s Northwest Territories may be the oldest known fossilized animal body, a study whose findings are likely to add another controversy to the debate long standing on the first animal life on the planet.

In an article published Wednesday in the journal Nature, Elizabeth Turner, a geologist at Laurentian University in Ontario, described the branching tubular structures she observed when examining ultra-thin slices – about as thick as a human hair – of what were once reefs in a prehistoric site. ocean. Dr Turner suggests that the mesh-like structures closely resemble the fiber networks of modern keratosis sponges, also known as horny sponges, which are found around the world today.

But she concedes that what she saw under a microscope may not clarify when animal life first appeared on Earth.

“There may be another explanation. My interpretation is not the last word, ”said Dr Turner. “It is possible that I am wrong.