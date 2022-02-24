Sponsor of Florida’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill defends it against media ‘disinformation’ narrative



Florida It is preparing to pass a controversial law that its sponsors say has been unfairly insulted and misrepresented by the news media and the Biden administration.

The bill, labeled a “don’t say gay bill” by critics and media outlets, is expected to pass the Florida legislature on Thursday and is being condemned by various LGBTQ groups and Democratic politicians as a bill that would ban the term gay. From discussing in school when targeting LGBTQ students.

Republican Florida State Republican Joe Harding, who initiated House Bill 1557, says the text of the actual bill does nothing like that.

According to Harding, the bill does two things to tell parents more about what their young children are being told about sex at school.

“One, it defines that there are certain guidelines for gender and sexual orientation that are not appropriate for certain ages and we define it as kindergarten from third grade,” Harding, a father of four, told Gadget Clock. “There is a school curriculum that teaches gender and sexual orientation and what it means and its age-appropriate weeding.”

Harding continued, “The second thing is that it creates a course of action for a parent who is dealing with a school district who has decided they are going to be a parent. The damage can be done and they are going to take their mental health and take steps to change the services in the school and protect that student from themselves but never get involved with the parent. It is just wrong so our bill is trying to remedy this. ”

Harding said Florida’s 13 school districts currently promote the curriculum, which encourages teachers not to talk to students’ parents about sex-oriented questions and gender identity changes, but rather forces the school district to conduct it.

“It’s just wrong,” Harding said. “It’s dangerous and wrong and so the bill does those two things that it empowers parents by giving them a legal remedy if a school district makes these decisions without them.”

The bill, scheduled for Thursday’s final vote in the Florida House, has been labeled a “don’t say gay” bill by many media outlets, which means that conversations about being gay will be banned in schools. A Title This week MSNBC reported that the bill would “wipe out” LGBT families in schools and that it represented an “attack” on homosexuals.

Nonprofit Group Equality Florida also has Accused Harding to try to “remove LGTBQ people from the classroom” with the bill.

There is also a bill Criticized By President Joe Biden and his White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie. Biden spread the idea in a tweet earlier this month that the bill was an “attack” on LGBT children.

Harding said the attacks against the bill were part of a misinformation campaign.

“They said we’re banning the word, that we’re banning people, all things that aren’t true,” Harding said. “I think it’s backfiring because the American people have woken up in the last five or six years and realized that you can’t believe what you’re hearing. Do your own research.”

Harding added that several of his Democrat colleagues told him they did not see any problems with the text of the bill when discussing it with him privately, but condemned him when asked about the bill in a public setting.

Harding issued a direct response to Biden and Saki on Twitter, which was viewed 50,000 times.

“Kids can and will talk about what they want in school,” Harding said in the video. “We just want to make sure that teachers promote that discussion at the right age level and we want to make sure that parents are kept in the loop.”

Harding told Gadget Clock that parents who believe “the best learning environment in a school system for a student that engages parents in critical decisions” have no reason to worry about the bill.

Harding added that parents concerned with the inflammatory headline should “read the bill and stop the noise” when he acknowledged that he knew it was “difficult” to do so in this widely divided political climate.

“The biggest danger and the biggest lie is that opponents of the bill are saying that you can’t be a guardian and sympathetic and tolerant of the LGBTQ community,” Harding said.

The bill is expected to pass through the Florida House on Thursday, with Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis at the desk, along with his fellow Senate bill.

Desantis did not say for sure if he would sign the bill, but told Gadget Clock through his press secretary, Christina Pushou, earlier this month that he would decide if the full bill was on the desk.

Pusha agreed with Harding’s assessment of Bill’s media coverage, saying that a “completely false” narrative had been put forward.

“There is nothing in this bill that prevents anyone from being called ‘gay’,” Pusha said. “It’s about age-appropriate education on gender and sexual orientation.”