sports after vaccination

Manish Kumar Joshi

The target of having 100 crore doses of corona in India has been achieved. This number is not just a figure, but many areas will progress further from this. The psychological benefits of taking 100 crore doses will be seen in all areas. This is likely to have a big impact, especially in the field of sports. After the target of taking 100 crore doses, people will get confidence against corona. After the confidence to fight against Corona, people will come to the stadium to watch the games. Sports administrators will be able to make better arrangements for the spectators. This will make people’s attraction in sports again. The games can now be played with full force and energy.

At present, Grand Slam competitions are taking place in tennis but the players are apprehensive. Some players are playing in the Grand Slam, some players are avoiding playing. When tennis started after the first wave of corona, many players got corona infected. After this, many players did not participate in Grand Slam competitions. Now that the whole world has been vaccinated to a large extent, the game of tennis will also be able to be played in a free way, but despite the full vaccination, the player is skeptical.

Like tennis, cricket was also started early after Corona. The result was that players started getting infected. During the IPL held earlier, the tournament was stopped midway due to the players getting infected. Although the first round of IPL was played without spectators. Despite that, the players and staff started getting infected. After this, the India and England Test series was stopped only after four matches after the staff corona got infected.

England Cricket protested against stopping the series midway. But the BCCI had to take this decision after the coach of the Indian cricket team got infected. The effect of the corona vaccine is visible during the T20 World Cup. A good number of viewers have started showing up. Even after that, there have been no reports of people getting infected. This is a good sign. This will help in getting a second cricket series.

Football matches are taking place in large numbers after vaccination. A lot of spectators are coming to these matches. There were sporadic reports of players getting infected at the Olympics in Japan. But due to vaccination and following guidelines, this infection did not spread much. Right now there are boxing and athletics events going on. There are no reports of infection in them either. Sports is such a field that quickly gained its momentum after Corona.

International level competitions took place rapidly in all sports. Sports at the international level have gained momentum but at the domestic level sports are yet to gain momentum. Domestic competitions of sports are not being held in many countries. Games will go ahead only when there are home matches. Having domestic competitions will provide new players for sports at the international level. International level qualifying competitions are taking place. Similarly, sports competitions should be started at domestic level also.

The landscape of sports should change after vaccination. Corona has changed the way we play and watch sports. Players and spectators have adopted the changed form of the games. On the field, spectators can be seen using proper distance and masks. Now the need is that the corona guidelines should be reviewed again and the scope of organizing the games should also be increased.