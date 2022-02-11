Sports agent Leigh Steinberg on why this Rams team is perfect for LA, Super Bowl prediction



Sports agent Leigh Steinberg was a Los Angeles Rams fan even before he got into the industry and, for him, the team playing in Super Bowl LVI is a “full-circle” moment.

Steinberg, chairman of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview he watched the Rams in the early days of the NFL and formed a committee to try to stop the organization from moving to St. Louis in 1994.

“When my father took us to see Rams games in the ’50s and’ 60s into the Coliseum, we were in the $ 1.50 seats so far from the field that you would have needed an electron microscope to see the players. I fell in love with football, and then in 1994, when the Rams were talking about leaving Southern California to go to St. Louis, I formed a committee, “Steinberg said.

“We had about 125 businessmen we called ‘Save The Rams.’ We fought really hard. We came up with a plan to do a sports town contiguous then with the Anaheim Stadium, which would be like a Disneyland of sports and be a tourist destination. That way, you can justify the expenditure for a stadium. fought really hard, and when they had the vote going on in early ’94 at the league meetings that voted down the move. We were so ecstatic, but then they went ahead and approved it. I think it’s come full circle. “

Steinberg, who is the agent for more than 300 pro athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the inspiration for the movie “Jerry Maguire,” said the Rams team is perfect for Los Angeles.

“The Rams really are the perfect team for Southern California. We’re in this area like stars, and they have ’em. We like exciting football, and they have it,” Steinberg told Gadget Clock Digital. “We like the fact that the stadium itself is a star and the best stadium going, so it fits the taste and mentality, and the Rams have done a terrific job of going into the community and creating a fan base. I think after this event. The fan base will be exploding much more. “

Steinberg will also be in the Los Angeles area hosting his annual Super Bowl party. He will be highlighting the charitable and philanthropic efforts of the Lantern Network, Rams general manager Les Snead, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and former NFL running back Christian Okoye.

As far as a prediction, Steinberg said he was leaning Rams but believes it’ll be a tight game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think Cincinnati is on a hot roll right now. They’re playing with house money because they didn’t expect to be here. They’re not nervous. It reminds me of when Troy Aikman played in his first Super Bowl. They “It’s just out there having fun,” he said.

“But I think at the end of the day, I think the veteran players on the Rams will come through, defensively. And I think Stafford will come through. I expect it to be tight. Cincinnati’s got amazing firepower.”