Sports bikes of TVS Yamaha and KTM will be available here at affordable 6 months warranty with EMI option

The number of youth in the country is the highest, all of them mostly like sports bikes. But many people do not have enough money to buy a new sports bike. Because their price is much higher than normal bikes. But still, if you want to buy a sports bike, then you will get sports bikes from companies like TVS, Yamaha and KTM at a good price on the droom website. Let’s know about these bikes….

These bikes are available on this website – TVS Apache RR310, KTM Duke 125cc and Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 sports bikes have recently been updated on the used bikes website Droom. You can buy these bikes on EMI option and you will get 6 months warranty on all these bikes. Let us know the details of all these bikes.

TVS Apache RR310 – This bike of TVS updated on the website is the model of 2020 and its price is 1 lakh 96 thousand rupees. At the same time, this bike has run only 3800 km, if you buy it then you will be its second owner. Also, this bike can be easily purchased at an EMI of Rs 5,716.

KTM Duke 125cc – This bike of KTM is the model of 2020 and this bike has run only 2340 km. If you buy this bike of KTM, then you will be its second owner. Talking about the price, it can be bought for 1 lakh 36 thousand 589 rupees. Also, you can buy it on EMI of Rs 3,983 per month.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 – This bike of Yamaha is also the model of 2020, this bike has run only 1013 km. If you buy it, you will be its second owner. At the same time, the price of this bike is 1 lakh 34 thousand rupees. Which you can also buy at an EMI option of Rs 3,908.