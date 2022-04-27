Sports psychiatrist breaks down NFL Draft pressures, reveals how athletes can fight through the anxiety



All eyes will be on the upcoming NFL rookie class this weekend as college football athletes will finally learn whether a team will select them during the three-day draft.

The pressure is immense for young athletes, who will have an immediate impact on their team, resonate with fans and hopefully help guide the organization to a Super Bowl Championship. This is a lot to manage for a 22- or 24-year-old male.

A sports psychiatrist who works with Ohio State Sports Medicine and the Ohio State University Department of Athletics. Joshua Norman told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that the events leading up to the draft are similar to the Olympics in which the youngest is second. Scouting combines can have a huge impact on where draft time is kept.

“When I think of the draft, in some ways, it’s analogous to the Olympics in the sense that many of the boys in the draft have literally trained their whole lives for that one moment. There could be a difference, “said Norman.” It’s like the Olympics. A difference of one hundredth of a second at a time can mean the difference between first place or second or third place without all the pomp, potential fame and financial gain.

“I think the pressure to compete at the highest level, to perform at their highest potential, is something that weighs heavily on athletes and also, performance concerns are generally quite common across all athletics, but I think especially many times When the moment is at its peak – whether they compete for the national championship in college or participate in the NFL Draft or hang in there a lot. I think it’s really stressful and maybe a lot, you know, performance concerns are probably one of the biggest things they’re facing. “

Norman said the pressure of events can be high, some of which is good.

“Some levels of anxiety are good. It keeps you sharp and keeps you focused and motivated. It’s like a confection in a sense, just the right amount. Too much can be a negative thing. I want to talk more with them about what they’re feeling.” , ”He said.“ And if the symptoms are referred to as a functional barrier from anxiety symptoms, where it weakens an athlete’s ability to perform, or it weakens their quality of life in general, even outside of sports, these are the things I really do. I try and wonder. “

As far as treating anxious feelings is concerned, Norman said he tells those he works with to focus on the present moment and not on something you can’t control.

“When it comes to treatment, I think it’s important to make a difference, but some performance concerns I would say in many ways that it’s better to embrace it. It’s normal and it’s okay. And I want to point out some positive aspects of it. In fact, it keeps you sharp, it can keep you motivated, “Norman told Gadget Clock Digital.

“But encourage them to take a closer look and make sure it doesn’t become a hindrance. If an athlete struggles with general anxiety, confusion can increase. It can make it harder to perform. It can increase their muscle tension.” Competitions can increase the risk of physical injury. It can also affect their sleep. If they do not sleep well because they are experiencing symptoms of a degenerative anxiety, it can also cause many problems – sports performance such as fatigue, loss of alertness and even heart rate variability the next day. Which has been linked to a decline in athletic performance. “

Norman said he encourages mindfulness-based exercises to keep athletes in the moment.

“I’ve heard college instructors say that we can often focus on the past or move ourselves forward and think about the future but really focus on staying in the present, just focus on the next thing, focus on what’s in front of you.” He said. “And to do that, there is little work to be done on a daily basis and it will increase your chances of success but then prepare them in the sense that if they come together or some of the things they are hoping for the way you expected or your best performance was not. Don’t go for less that your full potential. It’s just a one-day affair.

“Keeping an eye on things. I think it’s really important because there’s a sense of loss or sadness if it doesn’t go the way they expected, and I think it’s understandable, and it’s good to be normal but kind. To put things in perspective, You know, focus on the task ahead – focus on the present and focus on the present and try not to go too far with what is going to happen or what it means.

“I think this is one of the best things in mindfulness-based exercises that you can do (draft) to prepare yourself for the upcoming challenges in daily preparation and finally move on to professional football.”

Rabid NFL fans are going to expect players to do wonders for their favorite teams immediately or they will be labeled “busty” on social media and other platforms.

Norman warns fans to recognize that there is still a person under the helmet and pad.

“I think the most important thing to remember is, I think for all of us, athletes – pro or college – people like the rest of us. They can feel frustrated, they can feel anxious. They can feel understandable sadness if they They are being insulted by the media, ‘said Norman.

“I think it’s important that as a fan base we get excited about our teams – you get excited about the possibility of picking a new draft and changing the description around our respective franchises – but keep in mind that these athletes are people. At the end of the day. Their families. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either, Looks like BT aint for me either, Looks like BT aint for me either, Looks like BT aint for me either Is not inappropriate and keeps things fair. “