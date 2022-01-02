Sports Schedule 2022: Indian Cricket Team Will Play With These Teams After South Africa Series Also Full List Of All Sports Events Scheduled This Year

The year 2021 was historic for the world of sports. From the historic performances of Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics to the historic victories of the Indian cricket team, this year has seen a lot. Check out the list of all sports, not just cricket, to be held in the upcoming 2022 here.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not taking its name to end but it seems the world is learning to live with this deadly virus and in the process sports can give a chance to people to rejoice with many big competitions in 2022.

Apart from the usual annual Grand Slam tennis tournament and badminton competitions, let’s have a look at the competitions that India and the world are eagerly waiting for.

Cricket

India’s tour of South Africa (26 December to 23 January): An exciting Test series is underway with India making a winning start by winning the first Test. The three-match Test series will be followed by the same number of ODIs in which KL Rahul will get a chance to lead the Indian team for the first time. Rahul has been named the captain after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

ICC Under-19 Men’s ODI World Cup in West Indies (January 15-February 5): Delhi batsman Yash Dhull is leading the India Under-19 team that will look to win a fifth title. 16 teams will compete for the title in this top age-group tournament and a total of 48 matches will be played.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand (March 4 to April 3): India will be among the title contenders in the prestigious event which has been postponed by a year due to the pandemic. Indian captain Mithali Raj, 39, would like to end her illustrious career with a title in this tournament.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia (October 16-November 13): Just a year after Australia became world champions for the first time in the T20 format, the team will get a chance to defend the title at their home ground. This will be an opportunity for the Indian team to overcome the disappointment of a first round exit last year.

multi game

Winter Olympics in Beijing, China (February 4-20): The Games, which have been in political controversy due to China’s tarnished human rights image, have already been diplomatically boycotted by major countries such as the US and UK. The players, however, will have to focus on their performance rather than the political turmoil that takes place outside the games.

India has never won a medal in these games. India will be eyeing skiing player Arif Khan, who made it to the slalom and giant slalom as the first Indian to qualify in the two events.

Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England (July 28-August 8): Commonwealth Games for Indian players are successful sports in terms of medals, but this time the country’s medal tally may decline as shooting is not a part of these Games. Is. It remains to be seen how India deals with the absence of the sport which has won a total of 135 medals including 63 gold medals for the country since its debut in 1966.

Asian Games in Hangzhou, China (September 10-25): India put up its best ever performance in the 2018 Games and after a stellar performance in the Olympics, India’s performance in these Games is expected to improve.

AFC Asian Women’s Cup in India (January 20 to February 6): This will be a big step for Indian women’s football as the country will get a chance to host the apex regional event for the first time since 1979. India has been runner-up in this competition in 1979 and 1983 and will try to take inspiration from this performance.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India (11-30 October): Another important tournament for women’s football in the country. It was to be held in 2021 but had to be postponed due to Kovid-19. Spain are the defending champions and India will be eyeing an impressive performance in the tournament to benefit the sport in the country.

FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar (21 November to 18 December): The first World Cup to be held in Arab countries will be held in winter due to unbearable heat of Qatar. Due to the heat, it is not possible to organize the competition during the regular time of June-July. The tournament has faced allegations of corruption in the bidding process and the work environment of workers involved in infrastructure development.

athletics

IAAF World Championships in Eugen, USA (July 15-24): Another top event postponed for this year due to the pandemic. Anju Bobby George is the only Indian athlete to win a medal in this event with a bronze in the long jump in 2003 and India hopes to win another historic medal this year with Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Hockey

FIH Men’s World Cup in Spain and Netherlands: The Indian women’s hockey team impressed everyone with a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Rani Rampal and her teammates would like to take this positive performance forward. The team’s best performance in the World Cup was in 1974 when the team finished fourth. The team had finished eighth in the last tournament held in England.

swimming

FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (May 1 to 29): Swimming, diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming and water polo are the top competitions held every two years. India’s claim in terms of medals is not very strong but the players of the country will come with the intention of improving their performance.