Sports Toto 4D Jackpot Latest Live Result Today For May 16, 2021

Sports Toto 4D is among the many in style lotteries in Malaysia. This Sports Toto lottery, savor many different lotteries, is per 4-digit numbers. The Sports Toto 4D lottery sport process is on each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. This lottery turned as quickly as started by the Malaysian Govt and is now lag by a private agency. Sports Toto Malaysia accommodates video video games savor Toto 4D, Toto 4D Jackpot, Supreme Toto 6/58, Power Toto 6/55, Large title Toto 6/50, Toto 5D, Toto 6D and others.

Sports Toto 4D latest lottery a success numbers and outcomes for Can also 16, 2021

The Sports Toto 4D Beneficiant numbers and outcomes will doubtless be launched at 7 PM MYT. Check for the end result in a while as they will be up to date beneath. The ultimate sport took yelp on Jan 30, 2021. Sports Toto 4D jackpot 1 prize at some stage throughout the closing Sports Toto 4D turned as quickly as RM 3,360,282.02.

Sports Toto 4D Lottery Earlier Winners

The ultimate Sports Toto 4D lottery as talked about earlier turned as quickly as drawn on Jan 30, 2020. The tip three a success numbers have been 4423, 2815 and 0852. The actual prize a success numbers have been 9018, 3207, 6280, 3529, 2253, 8042, 7295, 0050, 3687 and 3182.

Salvage out easy methods to play Sports Toto 4D lottery?

You’ll will personal to be 21+ to take part throughout the lottery

The Sports Toto 4D lottery is simple to play and works factual savor most different lotteries

First you open by deciding on one among your favourite 4-digit quantity or 4D quantity from 0000 to 9999

Everytime you personal received gotten picked your quantity await the 4D lottery to be drawn

There 23 a success numbers drawn throughout the lottery. These lottery prizes are divided into 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, third Prize, 10 explicit Prizes, and 10 consolation prizes. The Huge Guess and Shrimp wager principle is utilized throughout the Sports Toto 4D lottery as properly.

A Huge wager lets your 4D quantity make the most of any of the prizes from the 5 classes if it is a methods share of any of the 23 a success numbers. A Shrimp wager handiest lets your 4D quantity make the most of throughout the tip three classes. Your quantity some other time must be share of any of the 23 a success numbers to make the most of. The minimal wager quantity is RM1 throughout the Sports Toto Malaysia lottery.